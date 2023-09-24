Indian, US army to hold joint exercise in Alaska

New Delhi: Indian and US armies are going to participate in joint military exercise "Yudh Abhyas" in Alaska, the Defence Ministry announced on Sunday.

The theme of the exercise is "Employment of an Integrated Battle Group in Mountain/Extreme Climatic Conditions" under Chapter VII of United Nations mandate

As per the ministry, the lead battalion from the Indian side is from the Maratha Light Infantry, and the 1-24 Infantry Battalion of 1st Brigade Combat Team will participate from the US side.

The 19th edition of "Yudh Abhyas" will be conducted from September 25 to October 8 in Fort Wainwright, Alaska, and the Indian Army contingent comprises 350 personnel.

An annual exercise conducted jointly by the Indian Army and the United States Army, the previous edition of the exercise was conducted in Auli, Uttarakhand in November 2022, the official added.