India’s dedication to climate commitments is evident from its performance: PM Modi

Elmau (Germany): Asserting that India’s dedication to climate commitments is evident from its performance, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday hoped that rich countries of G-7 will support India’s efforts in combating climate change and invited them to tap the huge market for clean energy technologies emerging in the country.

In his remarks at the session on Investing in a better Future: Climate, Energy, Health’ at G7 Summit, Modi highlighted India’s track record and said it has achieved the target of 40 per cent energy-capacity from non-fossil sources nine years before time.

“The target of 10 per cent ethanol-blending in petrol has been achieved 5 months before time. India has the world’s first fully solar power-operated airport. India’s huge railway system will become net zero in this decade,” he said.