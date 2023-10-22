India's Humanitarian Aid to Palestine: A Show of Solidarity

New Delhi, - In a profound demonstration of compassion and solidarity, the Indian Air Force's C-17 flight embarked on a mission to provide vital assistance to the people of Palestine. Loaded with approximately 6.5 tonnes of critically needed medical supplies and an additional 32 tonnes of disaster relief materials, the aircraft charted its course toward Egypt's El Arish Airport, according to officials.
The cargo included a comprehensive array of essential items, from life-saving medicines to surgical supplies, tents, sleeping bags, tarps, sanitary utilities, and water purification tablets, among other indispensable necessities.
Palestinians were struck for more than two weeks with all in-road areas besieged and no supplies were reaching the region. The humanitarian aid started pouring into Palestine from Egypt’s Rafah border yesterday.
This humanitarian endeavour follows nearly two weeks of anxious anticipation, during which a convoy of 20 aid trucks eventually reached the beleaguered region, delivering much-needed relief to the distressed Palestinian civilians.
Israel, as promised, granted access to 20 trucks for entry into Gaza. However, a pressing concern looms large with a shortage of drinking water and electricity to power vital hospital equipment. The need for a consistent supply of essentials like food, water, medicine, and fuel remains undeniably urgent.
In a recent telephone conversation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi engaged with Palestinian President Mr. Mahmoud Abbas. During this exchange, Prime Minister Modi conveyed heartfelt condolences for the lives lost at the Al Ahli Hospital in Gaza. He underscored the deep-rooted and long-standing ties between India and the Middle East, expressing profound concern over the escalating terrorism, violence, and the deteriorating security situation in the region. Prime Minister Modi reiterated India's steadfast and principled stance on the Israel-Palestine issue.
President Mahmoud Abbas shared his perspective on the current situation, expressing gratitude for India's support and commending India's principled stance. In response, Prime Minister Modi assured President Abbas of India's continued commitment to providing humanitarian aid to the Palestinian people. The two leaders mutually agreed to maintain regular communication to address the pressing concerns in the region.
A day prior, Prime Minister Modi expressed deep sorrow for the tragic loss of lives at the Al Ahli Hospital in Gaza. In a social media post, he conveyed, "Deeply shocked at the tragic loss of lives at the Al Ahli Hospital in Gaza. Our heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims, and prayers for the speedy recovery of those injured. Civilian casualties in the ongoing conflict are a serious and continuing concern. Those involved should be held responsible."