India's Oscars entry 'Chhello Show' heads for Saudi Arabia's Red Sea film fest

Chennai, Nov 8: After a successful theatrical run in India, 'Last Film Show' ('Chhello Show'), India's official entry to the Oscars, has now been selected in the main competition at the 2022 Red Sea International Film Festival in Saudi Arabia.

The film will compete with the best of Arab, Asian and African cinema at the second edition of the festival, which is being held from December 1 to December 10 in the Red Sea port city of Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.