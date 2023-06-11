'Indigo flight strays into Pakistan amid bad weather'

According to flight radar, the Indian plane with a ground speed of 454 knots entered north of Lahore at about 7:30 p.m. and returned to India at 8:01 p.m. A senior official of the Pak Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) said that it was not unusual as it was "internationally allowed" in bad weather conditions, Dawn reported.

Meanwhile, several flights were diverted and delayed due to poor visibility at airports in light of an alert issued by the CAA.