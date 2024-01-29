Indo-Saudi military drill kicks off in Rajasthan

New Delhi, Jan 29: Mahajan, Rajasthan witnessed the inaugural edition of the India-Saudi Arabia Joint Military Exercise, named ‘SADA TANSEEQ,’ on January 29, 2024. The exercise is scheduled to run until February 10, 2024, bringing together military personnel from both the Royal Saudi Land Forces and a Battalion from the Brigade of the Guards (Mechanised Infantry) of the Indian Army.

The primary objective of ‘SADA TANSEEQ’ is to train troops from both nations for Joint Operations in the challenging Semi Desert terrain, aligning with Chapter VII of the United Nations Charter. By sharing best practices in tactics, techniques, and procedures for operations in the sub-conventional domain, the exercise aims to enhance interoperability, foster camaraderie, and strengthen the bond between the participating forces.

The training modules for the exercise include the establishment of a Mobile Vehicle Check Post, Cordon & Search Operation, House Intervention Drill, Reflex Shooting, Slithering, and Sniper Firing.

These diverse activities are designed to provide a comprehensive platform for the exchange of skills and knowledge, enabling troops from India and Saudi Arabia to develop a deeper understanding of each other’s operational methodologies.

Beyond the tactical aspects, ‘SADA TANSEEQ’ holds significance as a diplomatic and strategic initiative. It is expected to catalyze achieving shared security objectives, elevating the level of defence cooperation, and nurturing bilateral relations between the two friendly nations.