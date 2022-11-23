Indonesia quake toll reaches 268; 151 still missing

President Joko Widodo visited the disaster zone on Tuesday where he was pictured with responders.

"My instruction is to prioritise evacuating victims that are still trapped under rubble," the BBC quoted the President as saying.

Earthquakes are common in Indonesia, which sits on the "ring of fire" area of tectonic activity in the Pacific.

The country has a history of devastating tremors and tsunamis, with more than 2,000 people killed in a 2018 earthquake on the island of Sulawesi.