‘Infection rate could be over 50% in Beijing, situation serious in China’

While the omicron variant kills relatively few of the people it infects, but “the variant will deal a heavier-than-expected blow to China due to the country’s large elderly population,” according to the report. China ceased its strict zero-Covid policy in November and since then, the country has seen a spike and the spread has been faster than anticipated, “bringing medical care and other crucial functions to a standstill”. As restrictions were further eased at the beginning of this month, young people began crowding into shops and public venues.

“Cluster infections broke out at primary and middle schools, at elderly care centres, and elsewhere. The virus was then brought into homes,” according to the report.

According to some companies, one out of every two employees have been infected.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has also said that amid an ongoing resurgence of the Covid pandemic in China, hospitals across the country appear to be filling up.