Infectious diseases a near-term concern in quake-hit Turkey, Syria: ECDC

Stockholm: The next two to four weeks may see the emergence and spread of infectious diseases in the quake-hit areas of Turkey and Syria, the Stockholm-based European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) said.

"Food and water-borne diseases, respiratory infections and vaccine-preventable infections are a risk in the upcoming period, with the potential to cause outbreaks, particularly as survivors are moving to temporary shelters," Xinhua news agency quoted the health body as saying in a statement.

The ECDC said that "the damaged utility infrastructure, including water and electricity, causing limited access to clean water, inadequate sanitation and hygiene facilities, improper refrigeration and cooking systems may increase the occurrence and transmission of food-and waterborne illnesses".

The agency predicted that a surge of cholera cases in the affected areas is a significant possibility in the coming weeks. Other food and or waterborne diseases, such as hepatitis A, norovirus and rotavirus, can also cause outbreaks in camps.