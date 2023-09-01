Inflammation may affect the results of weight loss surgery: Study

The study, which was conducted by scientists at King's College London's Institute of Psychiatry, Psychology & Neuroscience (IoPPN) and was published in Psychological Medicine, is the first to look at the relationship between depression and inflammation in obese patients both before and after having bariatric surgery. In obese individuals before and after surgery, the study revealed a substantial correlation between depression and inflammation, and it suggested that elevated inflammation, not sadness, was to blame for the poor weight reduction results.

Lead author and Clinical Professor of Psychoneuroimmunology at IoPPN, King’s College London, Valeria Mondelli, said, "Our study has important clinical implications as it identifies specific targets for future personalised interventions which could improve physical and mental health outcomes after bariatric surgery. For example, our data showing that increased inflammation predicts lower weight loss after bariatric surgery suggests that personalised treatments involving approaches that lower inflammation could enable better outcomes after surgery.”