INS Sunayna enters South Africa

New Delhi: INS Sunayna on Tuesday entered port of Durban in South Africa. The ship undertook a passage exercise with South African Navy Ship SAS King Sekhukhune I off Durban.

During the port call, the two navies will share best practices and experiences through professional interactions, subject matter expert exchanges and cross deck visits, additionally social interactions with senior military and civil dignitaries are also planned, the defence ministry official said this on Tuesday.

The Ministry of Defence said that post exchange of pleasantries at sea, the ship entered Durban harbour. The ship was received by Cdr Kenneth Singh officiating Flag Officer Commanding Naval Base Durban and HCI Pretoria Officials.