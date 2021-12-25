Insulting Prophet Muhammad (SAW) is not freedom of speech: Vladimir Putin

Srinagar Dec 25: Russian President Vladimir Putin has said that insulting Prophet Muhammad (peace and blessings be upon him) does not count as freedom of expression and amounts to "violation of religious freedom and the violation of the sacred feelings of people who profess Islam", reports said.
The Russian President made the remarks on Thursday during his annual news conference, Russian news Agency TASS reported.
Putin, as per the report, said these acts give rise to extremist reprisals, citing as an example the attack on the editorial office of Charlie Hebdo magazine in Paris after its publication of cartoons of the holy prophet.
The President, while praising artistic freedom, said it has its limits and it should not infringe on other freedoms.