Intensive consultations between Russia, Ukraine in Istanbul

Istanbul: During the talks between the Ukrainian and Russian delegations in Istanbul, the parties discussed an agreement on international security guarantees for Ukraine, a ceasefire and the resolution of humanitarian issues in Ukraine.

Adviser to the Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Mykhailo Podoliak at an interim briefing in Turkey said:

“Intensive consultations are underway on several important issues. The key one is the agreement on international security guarantees for Ukraine. Only with this agreement can we end the war as Ukraine needs it. An equally important issue is the ceasefire so that we can address the humanitarian problems that have accumulated”, Ukrayinska Pravda reported.