International efforts underway to extend Israel-Hamas ceasefire

New Delhi, Nov 27: Global diplomatic endeavours persist in prolonging the current four-day truce between Israel and Hamas. Qatar, Egypt, the US, Spain, and the EU are collaboratively working, as per Riyad al-Maliki, the foreign minister of the Palestinian National Authority.

Al-Maliki suggests that the temporary ceasefire might be extended for “one, two, three days,” but uncertainties linger regarding the exact duration, as reported by Reuters.

Hamas actively seeks an extension to broaden the release of hostages, while Israel’s Prime Minister hints at a possible extension, cautioning that resuming military operations in Gaza at full force is imminent if the truce concludes.

The Israel-Hamas deal’s terms, slated to expire at midnight local Israel time today, outline the release of 50 Israeli hostages in exchange for 150 Palestinians, with the fourth batch of the exchange scheduled for later today.

Josep Borrell, EU foreign affairs chief, advocates for a ceasefire extension during a Union for the Mediterranean meeting, emphasizing the need for a sustainable, political solution.

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg joins the call for an extended pause, stating that it would provide relief to Gaza’s people and facilitate more hostage releases. Ground meetings between Qatar, Egypt, Hamas, and Israeli authorities continue, exploring an extension with certain conditions agreed upon by both parties.

Early indications suggest a potential extension of the initial ceasefire terms. The last group of hostages, mainly women and children, is expected to be released today, marking the completion of the first phase of the agreement.

The ceasefire has enabled the delivery of essential aid, addressing the humanitarian crisis resulting from weeks of Israeli bombardment.

The recent release of 58 hostages, including 39 Israelis, and the exchange of 117 Palestinian prisoners highlight ongoing negotiations. Separate talks led to the release of hostages from various nationalities. Before the current agreement, three Israeli hostages were released, and one was rescued by the Israeli military.

Yesterday late at night, 39 Palestinian prisoners returned to the West Bank, bringing the total released to 117. Crowds in the vicinity of Ramallah gather to celebrate, with emotional scenes unfolding as released individuals reunite with their families each evening since Friday.

Hamas’s October 7 attacks resulted in 1,200 casualties and around 240 hostages. Since then, Gaza’s health ministry has reported over 14,500 casualties in Israel’s retaliatory campaign. The delicate negotiations and the potential ceasefire extension are critical in navigating the complex aftermath of the conflict.