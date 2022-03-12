Iran nuclear talks on 'pause' in Vienna after Russian demand

While Josep Borrell, the European Union's foreign policy chief, only referred to "external factors" forcing the pausing, it appeared the Russian demand caused the disruption.

"The real issue for this pause here is what Russia has thrown on the table, which is essentially a grenade in the middle of the negotiations," said Henry Rome, deputy head of research at the Eurasia Group who has been following the talks.

Last week, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said he wanted "guarantees at least at the level of the secretary of state" that the US sanctions would not affect Moscow's relationship with Tehran.

While American officials sought to describe the demand as not related to the Vienna talks, matters swiftly stalled Friday with a tweet from Borrell.