Iran seeks ‘maximum interaction’ with all countries: President Raisi

Through the interactions and cooperation, the mutual interests of countries are met and the “civilized global community” is formed, Raisi said when addressing the plenary session of Russia’s Duma during his visit to Moscow, Xinhua news agency reported, citing the presidential website.

The “successful” model of cooperation between Iran and Russia in Syria has guaranteed the independence of the country and strengthened regional security, he noted. Raisi also mentioned the presence of foreign forces in the region and US sanctions, saying that “the hegemonic strategy has now failed, and the US is at its weakest point, and the power of independent states is in historic growth.”