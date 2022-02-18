Iran seeks peaceful use of nuke energy, not for weapons: Khamenei

"The reason for the enemy's emphasis on the Iranian nuclear issue and the imposition of oppressive sanctions, despite their knowledge of our peaceful use (of nuclear energy), is to prevent the country's scientific progress aimed to meet Iran's future needs," Xinhua news agency quoted the Supreme Leader as saying on Thursday.

Khamenei also said that the enemy has targeted the public opinion, especially the minds of the Iranian youth, by spending billions of dollars and with various plans in their think tanks to discourage them from the ideals of the Islamic revolution.