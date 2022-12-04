Iran to disband morality police amid ongoing protests

London: Iran’s morality police, which is tasked with enforcing the country’s Islamic dress code, is being disbanded, the country’s attorney general said, according to a media report.

Attorney general Mohammad Jafar Montazeri’s comments, yet to be confirmed by other agencies, were made at an event on Sunday, BBC reported.

Iran has seen months of protests over the death of a young woman in custody, the report said. Mahsa Amini had been detained by the morality police for allegedly breaking strict rules on head coverings.