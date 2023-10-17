Iranian, Russian, Turkish presidents urge to end Israeli attacks on Gaza

Tehran: Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi has highlighted the necessity of making immediate efforts to put an end to Israeli attacks against Gaza in separate phone calls with his Russian and Turkish counterparts, according to statements from the Iranian president's office.

Speaking to Russian President Vladimir Putin, Raisi on Monday blamed Israel's intensification and continuation of military operations in Gaza, which were "supported by Western states, especially the US".

"The major disaster that is occurring in the region is an outcome of the policies of the US and Israel's other Western supporters, which are doomed to failure," Raisi stressed.

For his part, Putin said the large-scale Israeli attacks against a densely-populated region, where more than two million defenseless people live, "are in no way justifiable and must be immediately stopped."