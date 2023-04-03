Iranian, Saudi FMs agree to meet in coming days

Tehran, Apr 3: Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian and his Saudi counterpart Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud agreed in a phone call to meet in the coming days.
Amir-Abdollahian expressed satisfaction with the "positive trend" of the bilateral relation, highlighting Tehran's determination to promote its good-neighbourliness policy, according to the Iranian Foreign Ministry's website on Sunday.
The Saudi Foreign Minister, for his part, stressed the necessity of constant contact and meetings between the two countries' officials, describing the ongoing trend of measures by Tehran and Riyadh as "positive and satisfactory".