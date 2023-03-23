Iranian, Saudi FMs hold phone talks, agree to meet soon

The Saudi Foreign Minister pointed to the positive achievements of the Beijing meeting, in which the two countries signed an agreement on the normalisation of ties after seven years, and highlighted the necessity of meeting his Iranian counterpart in the near future and the reopening of the embassies.

Meanwhile, Amir-Abdollahian expressed satisfaction with the detente between Tehran and Riyadh, expressing Iran's readiness to develop and strengthen bilateral relations.

China, Saudi Arabia and Iran on March 10 announced that Riyadh and Tehran had reached a deal that included the agreement to resume diplomatic relations and reopen embassies and missions within two months.

On Sunday, Saudi Arabia's King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud invited Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi to visit Riyadh.