Iraqi PM inaugurates Karbala oil refinery

Baghdad: Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia’ al-Sudani has inaugurated the Karbala oil refinery which was built with a production capacity of 140,000 barrels per day, according to a statement from his office.

The refinery, located in the south of Karbala City, nearly 110 km south of Baghdad, includes 33 operational, service, and storage units, as well as a warehouse and a station for pumping products to external depots and gas filling stations, Xinhua news agency reported.