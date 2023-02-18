‘Irreconcilable’ war to drag on till 2024, halt progress of globalisation

Global economic recovery was well on track until the Russia-Ukraine conflict broke out in February 2022. The conflict has now continued for almost a year, disrupting the restoration of the supply chains disrupted earlier by lockdowns and limited trade traffic, the Survey said.

In the last eleven months, the world economy has faced almost as many disruptions as caused by the pandemic in two years. The conflict caused the prices of critical commodities such as crude oil, natural gas, fertilisers, and wheat to soar. This strengthened the inflationary pressures that the global economic recovery had triggered, backed by massive fiscal stimuli and ultra-accommodative monetary policies undertaken to limit the output contraction in 2020.

Inflation in Advanced Economies (AEs), which accounted for most of the global fiscal expansion and monetary easing, breached historical highs. Rising commodity prices also led to higher inflation in the Emerging Market Economies (EMEs), which otherwise were in the lower inflation zone by virtue of their governments undertaking a calibrated fiscal stimulus to address output contraction in 2020, the Economic Survey said.

On the external front, risks to the current account balance stem from multiple sources. While commodity prices have retreated from record highs, they are still above pre-conflict levels. Strong domestic demand amidst high commodity prices will raise India's total import State of the Economy 2022-23: Recovery Complete 23 bill and contribute to unfavourable developments in the current account balance. These may be exacerbated by plateauing export growth on account of slackening global demand. Should the current account deficit widen further, the currency may come under depreciation pressure, the Survey said.

The Covid-19 pandemic is another shock to global growth performance, with economic growth down to a negative of 3.8 percent in 2020. The following two years saw inflation rates rise to multi-decade highs, fuelled by global commodity and food price spikes. The situation has been further amplified by the Russia-Ukraine conflict. To stem the situation, monetary authorities in advanced economies, especially the US Federal Reserve (US Fed), are accelerating the pace of monetary policy normalisation.