Israel -Gaza conflict completes 2 weeks with no respite or ceasefire

In one of the latest air strike attacks, an Orthodox Patriarchate of Jerusalem, the primary Palestinian Christian denomination, reported that Israeli forces targeted the Church of Saint Porphyrius in Gaza City, where both Christian and Muslim residents who had been displaced from their homes had sought refuge.

The Greek Orthodox Patriarchate of Jerusalem condemned this act, stating that "targeting churches and their institutions... constitutes a war crime." The Saint Porphyrius Church, dating back to the 12th century, is situated near the Al-Ahli hospital. As of now, there has been no immediate comment from Israel.

The United Nations Humanitarian Affairs office said more than 140,000 homes - nearly a third of all homes in Gaza are partially or completely damaged.