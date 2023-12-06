Israel-Gaza conflict | Intense fighting, evacuations underway amid Israeli ground offensive

New Delhi, Dec 6: Intense clashes are unfolding in Gaza as Israeli forces escalate their ground offensive, engaging in house-to-house combat. The focus of the military campaign has shifted to the southern enclave, particularly Khan Younis, Gaza’s largest city. Israeli forces suspect the presence of senior Hamas leaders, including Mohammed Deif and Yahya Sinwar, in Khan Younis.

Civilians in Khan Younis, many of whom had previously fled northern Gaza, are now being directed by Israel to evacuate toward Rafah, near the Egyptian border, and the adjacent al-Mawasi area on the coast. Simultaneously, Israeli forces are closing in on the northern areas of Jabalia, the largest refugee camp before the conflict, and Shejaiya, identified as another Hamas stronghold near Gaza City.

The health ministry in Gaza reported 73 fatalities and 123 injuries at the al-Aqsa Hospital in central Gaza in the past day.

Daniel Hagari, Israel’s army spokesman, confirmed 138 hostages still held in Gaza, urging the international community to take action for their release.

Hagari emphasised the critical situation faced by the hostages and called for Red Cross access.

Israel’s ongoing campaign stems from the October 7 attacks, resulting in 1,200 casualties and approximately 240 hostages taken. During a six-day ceasefire in November, 78 hostages were released as part of a deal between Israel and Hamas.

Philippe Lazzarini, head of the UN Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA), highlighted that over 600,000 people face evacuation orders in southern Gaza, with shelters, including UNRWA facilities, exceeding capacity. Locals in Gaza have no place to go and continue living in fear amid increased bombardment and airstrikes with advancing Israeli troops and tanks deep inside Gaza.

On Tuesday, Israeli forces declared reaching “the heart of Khan Younis,” marking the most intense day of fighting in the ground operation. The overall death toll in Gaza’s retaliatory campaign has reached at least 16,248, according to Gaza officials. The UN warns of the dire situation for Gazans, with evacuation orders in place but limited shelter availability.