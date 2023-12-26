New Delhi, Dec 26: The Palestinian Red Crescent Society headquarters located in the al-Amal district, western Khan Younis, was damaged in the latest Israeli military attack. The upper floor of the building was damaged including some damage to the facility and adjacent properties.

The building currently houses thousands of displaced Palestinians and evacuees and has been a crucial shelter since the initiation of the conflict. Recently, an influx of displaced individuals from the eastern and central parts of Khan Younis sought refuge in the facility as the intensity of the conflict and ground invasion escalated.

The Palestine Red Crescent Society reports that Israeli artillery shelling, aimed at the upper floors of their headquarters in Khan Younis, has resulted in injuries among the residents. The victims include internally displaced people seeking sanctuary in the building.

Meanwhile, in the overnight Israeli bombings, some dozen Palestinians were killed in Khan Younis, Bureij, Juhor ad-Dik, and Nuseirat, as reported by the Palestinian state news agency Wafa.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu who visited Gaza declared that the war will persist and said that Israel’s military campaign there was “not close to being over”. His comments come days after US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Israel should lower the intensity of its strikes and UNSC passed a resolution for humanitarian aid to Gaza.

Gemma Connell, a UN official from the humanitarian agency Ocha, described the situation at the Al-Aqsa hospital in central Gaza as “absolute carnage.” The hospital is overwhelmed, struggling to treat severely injured individuals due to the high influx of patients.

US Troops carried air strike on Iraq in response to an attack on the Irbil air base that injured three US military personnel, the Pentagon has announced that the US armed forces conducted airstrikes in Iraq against “Iranian-sponsored militias.” defence Secretary Lloyd Austin emphasized the US commitment to protecting its people and facilities.

UNRWA Director Tom White revealed that approximately 150,000 people in central Gaza have received evacuation orders from the Israeli military.

UNRWA’s Tom White and Ocha’s Gemma Connell, in separate statements to the BBC, highlighted the dire situation in central Gaza with evacuation orders and overwhelmed hospitals, emphasizing the urgent need for international attention and assistance.