Israel-Hamas war is a dark cloud for world economy, says IMF chief

New Delhi: International Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva on Thursday said the Israel-Hamas conflict has darkened the horizon for the world economy that was already going through a phase of weak growth.

Georgieva said the International Monetary Fund was “very closely monitoring how the situation evolves” and how it is affecting the oil markets.

"Very clearly, this is a new cloud on not the safest horizon for the world economy, a new cloud darkening this horizon, and of course, not needed," she told a news conference at the annual meetings of the IMF and World Bank in Marrakech, Morocco.