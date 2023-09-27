Israel hits Gaza amid new border violence

Jerusalem: The Israeli military struck a Hamas post near the Gaza-Israel border, saying the airstrike was a response to an earlier petrol bomb thrown at an Israeli military post.

A spokesperson for the Israeli military said on Tuesday in a statement that the strike by an unmanned aerial vehicle was launched "in response" to "a violent riot at the security fence between Israel and the Gaza Strip".

During the protest, a suspect hurled a Molotov cocktail at an Israeli military post near the fence, which set the military post alight, Xinhua news agency reported.