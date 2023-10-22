Israel intensifies air strikes amid Gaza's dreadful situation

New Delhi: Israel's military intensifies air strikes in Gaza, prompting warnings to residents in the north as they prepare for a ground invasion. Meanwhile, Hamas reports casualties and widespread destruction, and the West Bank sees further airstrikes.

Israel's military has escalated its air strikes on the Gaza Strip and has issued a warning to Palestinians residing in the northern part of the territory, urging them to move to the southern regions. According to a military spokesman, the Israeli forces are preparing for an expected ground invasion.

Hamas, on the other hand, has reported that at least 55 people were killed in overnight air raids in Gaza. This information was provided by the news agency AFP. They also mentioned the destruction of over 30 homes shortly after an Israeli military spokesperson announced an increase in airstrikes on Gaza in preparation for a ground offensive.

The northern parts of Gaza have suffered extensive damage, and local hospitals are facing a critical shortage of emergency medical supplies. Residents in Gaza are experiencing shortages of essential food and water, leading to long queues at bakeries due to food and fuel scarcity.

A spokesperson for the Israel Defence Forces, Daniel Hagari, revealed that the deputy commander of Hamas's rocket force, along with "dozens of militants," was among those killed. He emphasized that these attacks aim to enhance the safety of Israeli forces concentrated near the border, especially in Gaza City.

Separately, Israel has carried out further airstrikes in the West Bank, including a strike on a mosque in Jenin, which the army identified as a "command centre."

Meanwhile, the Pentagon has announced that additional U.S. troops have been placed on "prepare to deploy" status in the region due to recent escalations by Iran and its proxy forces across the Middle East.

In an update, the Israeli military has stated that it believes 212 people are being held hostage by Hamas in Gaza, an increase from their previous estimate of 203. Two American hostages, Judith and Natalie Raanan, a mother and daughter, were recently freed with the intervention of Qatari negotiators.