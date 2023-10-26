Israel launches overnight raids in Gaza

New Delhi: As the conflict between Israel and Gaza reached its 20th day, the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) carried out a "targeted raid" in northern Gaza overnight, deploying tanks in the operation.

Despite widespread anticipation of a ground invasion of Gaza, Israel has not launched such an invasion but has stated that this raid was conducted in preparation for the next stages of combat.

Media reported this is not the first time the IDF has confirmed an incursion into Gaza since the conflict began on October 7. On October 13, the IDF announced raids into Gaza, sending troops and tanks to target Hamas rocket crews. It was also on that day that residents in the northern areas were warned to evacuate to the south. More recently, on October 22, one Israeli soldier lost their life, and three others were injured by a missile launched at an IDF tank during a raid in the Gaza Strip.

Experts and observers say that the raid in north Gaza is termed a "shaping operation" by the military. All signs point to this overnight raid being a prelude to a much-anticipated and more extensive incursion that the Israeli government has been promising. Their goal is to decisively weaken or eliminate Hamas's military capabilities.

Last night's raid had multiple objectives, including gathering intelligence about the location of Hamas forward positions on the northern Gaza border, eliminating anti-tank firing posts, and identifying routes for future military actions.

Furthermore, this operation serves as a message to the public. Following the criticism of intelligence and security failures that allowed Hamas to carry out an attack in southern Israel on October 7.

Despite troops being prepared for a ground invasion for weeks, several factors are holding back the order to proceed. Delicate negotiations are ongoing to secure the release of over 200 hostages. The U.S. has warned Israel about the potential for high casualties on both sides. Additionally, there is pressure from Washington to allow the U.S. military to position air defences around its bases in the Middle East, in anticipation of attacks by Iranian-backed militants once a full-scale Israeli incursion into Gaza commences.