Israel-Palestine conflict escalates | Gaza offensive, retaliatory strikes claim more than 270 lives

The recent outbreak of violence was triggered by a surprise attack from Hamas militants in Gaza, into the Israeli area, which claimed the lives of 70 Israelis and left several others as hostages.

In response, Israel launched a massive wave of air strikes in Gaza, leading to a reported death toll of 200 Palestinians and nearly 1,000 injuries. The situation has been further compounded by the capture of scores of Israelis by Hamas, leading to a deepening crisis in the region.

Media reported that the Hamas offensive, dubbed "Operation Al-Aqsa Flood," unfolded with a devastating impact on both sides of the conflict. The attack was allegedly in response to the desecration of the Al-Aqsa Mosque and an uptick in settler violence against Palestinians.