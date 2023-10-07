Israel-Palestine conflict escalates | Gaza offensive, retaliatory strikes claim more than 270 lives

New Delhi, Oct 7: The Israel-Palestine conflict has once again erupted in a tragic and deadly manner. The surprise attack by Hamas and the subsequent Israeli retaliation has resulted in significant casualties on both sides, with civilians bearing the brunt of the suffering.
The recent outbreak of violence was triggered by a surprise attack from Hamas militants in Gaza, into the Israeli area, which claimed the lives of 70 Israelis and left several others as hostages.
In response, Israel launched a massive wave of air strikes in Gaza, leading to a reported death toll of 200 Palestinians and nearly 1,000 injuries. The situation has been further compounded by the capture of scores of Israelis by Hamas, leading to a deepening crisis in the region.
Media reported that the Hamas offensive, dubbed "Operation Al-Aqsa Flood," unfolded with a devastating impact on both sides of the conflict. The attack was allegedly in response to the desecration of the Al-Aqsa Mosque and an uptick in settler violence against Palestinians.
Thousands of rockets were fired into Israel from Gaza, causing chaos and destruction. In an unprecedented move, Hamas militants crossed into Israeli territory using motorbikes, paragliders, and boats, leading to the capture of a significant number of Israelis.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, addressing the nation, declared that Israel was now "at war" and pledged that Hamas would "pay a price it has never known." The gravity of the situation cannot be overstated, as the conflict has led to one of the most serious escalations in recent years. The surprise attack from Hamas took Israel by surprise, highlighting an intelligence failure on Israel's part. Despite its robust intelligence networks and past successes in pre-emptive strikes, Israel was unable to anticipate and prevent this coordinated assault by Hamas.
In response to the attack, Israel declared a "state of readiness for war" and initiated "Operation Iron Swords" against Hamas in the Gaza Strip. The operation involved a series of retaliatory airstrikes and efforts to secure the release of captured Israelis.
Media said that Israel's defence mechanisms, including the Iron Dome air defence system, were put to the test as thousands of rockets rained down on southern and central Israel, reaching as far as Jerusalem.
Some rockets struck buildings in the Israeli area resulting in the death of civilians. Multiple individuals across the country were injured, some critically, and hospitals began receiving casualties. Israel Defence Minister Yoav Gallant authorised a widespread call-up of reservists in response to the ongoing rocket attacks.
As the conflict intensifies, residents in Israel have been living in fear, with reports of people trapped in their homes and seeking refuge in shelters.
The town of Kibbutz Be'eri, located near the Gaza Strip, witnessed Palestinian militants attempting to break into homes and shelters, leaving residents terrified and in hiding.
The situation on the ground remains tense and volatile, with gunfire echoing in some areas. In retaliation, hundreds of Palestinians are killed or injured in the Israeli airstrikes. Palestinian officials have reported a death toll of 200 and nearly 1,000 injuries, underscoring the immense suffering endured by the people of Gaza.
The Israel-Palestine conflict has a long and complex history, marked by recurring bouts of violence and a deep-seated political and territorial dispute. Efforts to achieve a lasting peace in the region have been elusive, and the recent escalation threatens to further exacerbate tensions and deepen the cycle of violence.
US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin has issued a statement regarding the recent attacks on Israel by Palestinian militants: "I am closely following the situation in Israel. We maintain an unwavering commitment to Israel's right to self-defence, and I offer my condolences to the families affected by this reprehensible attack on civilians," he declared.
"In the forthcoming days, the Department of Defense will actively collaborate to ensure that Israel possesses the necessary resources to safeguard itself and shield civilians from indiscriminate violence and terrorism."
There have been several appeals from humanitarian organisations asking not to harm the civilians. The international community urgently needs to de-escalate the situation and protect the civilians. The stakes are high, and the need for a lasting peace in the region has never been more pressing.