Israel revises hostage count to 199 held by Hamas in Gaza as crisis enters 11th day

In another surprise move, Israel's military has initiated an evacuation plan for communities located near the Lebanese border, which comes in response to escalating tensions and exchanges of fire with Hezbollah. The plan, approved by the defence secretary, Yoav Gallant, involves relocating residents from 28 settlements to state-subsidized guesthouses for their safety.

Tragically, the conflict has taken a heavy toll on Gaza, with the health ministry reporting at least 2,750 Palestinian casualties and 9,700 injuries due to Israeli airstrikes since October 7. The Palestinian Journalists Syndicate has also reported the deaths of 11 Palestinian journalists in these attacks. Additionally, over 1,000 Palestinians remain missing beneath the rubble of buildings destroyed by Israeli air raids, creating a dire humanitarian situation. Shortage of food, medicine, and electricity continues as thousands of people keep moving to safer areas towards southern Gaza. In southern Gaza, the media reports that nearly every inch is occupied. It is a cramped place. Every alley, every street is packed with men, women and the young. And there is nowhere else to go. Several buildings in northern Gaza have been destroyed by Israeli strikes. The main hospitals are struggling with ever-increasing wounded patients and essential medicines and other necessary items.

The UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) and other international aid organisations have raised concerns about the dire situation in Gaza, highlighting the shortage of body bags for the deceased, prolonged power outages, limited access to clean drinking water, and over a million displaced individuals.

UN aid chief Martin Griffiths has announced his upcoming visit to the Middle East to support negotiations for providing aid to the blockaded Gaza Strip with nearly two million people now living in congested Southern Gaza while streets of Northern Gaza look deserted. Griffiths expressed solidarity with aid workers who continue to assist people in Gaza and the West Bank amid dire conditions.

The US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, has arrived in Israel, marking his second visit since the commencement of the Hamas attack. Blinken has been engaged in regional diplomacy, meeting with officials in Saudi Arabia, Egypt, and Jordan. France's Foreign Minister is also in Lebanon to discuss the need to contain violence and prevent Lebanon from being drawn into the conflict.

King Abdullah of Jordan is scheduled to meet with the German President in Berlin, and Russia has requested a UN Security Council meeting to debate and vote on a draft resolution calling for a ceasefire in Gaza. Additionally, Japan is sending a special envoy to mediate a solution to the ongoing conflict in the Middle East.