Israel revises hostage count to 199 held by Hamas in Gaza as crisis enters 11th day

New Delhi: Eleven days into the ongoing hostage crisis, the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) spokesperson, Daniel Hagari, has revised the number of hostages held by Hamas in Gaza, now confirming that 199 people are being held captive. This number marks an increase from the earlier estimate, which was around 120 to 130 hostages. The crisis began on October 7 when Hamas militants breached the Israeli border fence in southern Israel, launching attacks on a music festival and multiple settlements, resulting in the killing of more than 1,300 Israeli lives.
In a media briefing, Hagari emphasized the IDF's commitment to resolving the situation and informed the families of all 199 hostages about the updates. Meanwhile, Cardinal Pierbattista Pizzaballa, the Catholic patriarch of Jerusalem, has offered himself in exchange for child hostages held by Hamas, demonstrating his willingness to contribute to the captives' release.
Leaders of all 27 European Union countries have called for the "immediate and unconditional" release of all hostages. An emergency summit of EU leaders, held via video link, has been scheduled to address the escalating fears in the region. In a strongly-worded statement, European Council President Charles Michel stressed the EU's support for Israel's right to self-defence but insisted it must adhere to international law and humanitarian principles.
Despite these developments, there is no ceasefire agreement in sight, as confirmed by an Israeli military officer. This contradicts reports that an Egyptian-brokered truce was on the horizon, potentially coinciding with the reopening of the Egypt-Gaza border crossing. The Israeli government's stance regarding the crossing's reopening remains a pivotal factor in resolving the crisis.
In another surprise move, Israel's military has initiated an evacuation plan for communities located near the Lebanese border, which comes in response to escalating tensions and exchanges of fire with Hezbollah. The plan, approved by the defence secretary, Yoav Gallant, involves relocating residents from 28 settlements to state-subsidized guesthouses for their safety.
Tragically, the conflict has taken a heavy toll on Gaza, with the health ministry reporting at least 2,750 Palestinian casualties and 9,700 injuries due to Israeli airstrikes since October 7. The Palestinian Journalists Syndicate has also reported the deaths of 11 Palestinian journalists in these attacks. Additionally, over 1,000 Palestinians remain missing beneath the rubble of buildings destroyed by Israeli air raids, creating a dire humanitarian situation. Shortage of food, medicine, and electricity continues as thousands of people keep moving to safer areas towards southern Gaza. In southern Gaza, the media reports that nearly every inch is occupied. It is a cramped place. Every alley, every street is packed with men, women and the young. And there is nowhere else to go. Several buildings in northern Gaza have been destroyed by Israeli strikes. The main hospitals are struggling with ever-increasing wounded patients and essential medicines and other necessary items.
The UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) and other international aid organisations have raised concerns about the dire situation in Gaza, highlighting the shortage of body bags for the deceased, prolonged power outages, limited access to clean drinking water, and over a million displaced individuals.
UN aid chief Martin Griffiths has announced his upcoming visit to the Middle East to support negotiations for providing aid to the blockaded Gaza Strip with nearly two million people now living in congested Southern Gaza while streets of Northern Gaza look deserted. Griffiths expressed solidarity with aid workers who continue to assist people in Gaza and the West Bank amid dire conditions.
The US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, has arrived in Israel, marking his second visit since the commencement of the Hamas attack. Blinken has been engaged in regional diplomacy, meeting with officials in Saudi Arabia, Egypt, and Jordan. France's Foreign Minister is also in Lebanon to discuss the need to contain violence and prevent Lebanon from being drawn into the conflict.
King Abdullah of Jordan is scheduled to meet with the German President in Berlin, and Russia has requested a UN Security Council meeting to debate and vote on a draft resolution calling for a ceasefire in Gaza. Additionally, Japan is sending a special envoy to mediate a solution to the ongoing conflict in the Middle East.