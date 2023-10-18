Israel says it won’t block humanitarian aid entering Gaza from Egypt

Tel Aviv: The Israeli government has said that it would not block humanitarian aid entering the besieged Gaza Strip from Egypt, following pressure from its international allies to allow aid to reach Palestinian civilians in the territory.

Al Jazeera reported that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office announced the decision in a statement on Wednesday, during a visit from US President Joe Biden.

“In light of President Biden’s demand, Israel will not thwart humanitarian supplies from Egypt as long as it is only food, water, and medicine for the civilian population in the southern Gaza Strip,” the statement reads. “Israel will not allow any humanitarian aid from its territory to the Gaza Strip as long as our hostages are not returned.”