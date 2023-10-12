Israel says the siege of Gaza will not end until Israeli hostages are released

New Delhi: Israel's Energy Minister, Israel Katz, has announced a stark ultimatum, insisting that Gaza's enduring siege will only be lifted once Israeli hostages are released. In a social media declaration, Katz firmly asserted that restoring crucial supplies, including electricity, water, and fuel, would remain on hold until the "hostages" were freed.

He added, "Humanitarianism for humanitarianism. And no one will preach to us about morality." This cutoff of supplies to Gaza was in direct response to the horrifying Saturday Hamas attacks.

The ongoing standoff has taken a catastrophic toll, with Palestinian health officials reporting a staggering 1,500 casualties in Israeli airstrikes, mirroring the 1,300 casualties on the Israeli side during the weekend attacks by Hamas. Further escalating the tension, the Palestinian militant group Hamas is currently holding at least 150 hostages in Gaza.

During the weekend's deadly attacks by Hamas on Israel, at least 150 hostages were taken into Gaza. Since Israel's retaliatory airstrikes began, more than 1,300 people have been killed in Gaza, and 400,000 have been displaced.

Meanwhile, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrived in Tel Aviv and held a joint press conference with the Prime Minister, vehemently condemning the inhuman violence perpetrated by Hamas militants. During his visit to the country, Blinken pledged unwavering US support for Israel, stating, "You may be strong enough on your own to defend yourself, but as long as America exists, you will never, ever have to."