Israeli Embassy to US alerts of 100 abductions as Hamas -Israel clashes enter 2nd day

New Delhi, Oct 8: The Israeli Embassy to the United States has announced that around 100 individuals, comprising both civilians and soldiers, have been seized. According to the embassy's statement, more than 300 Israelis have tragically lost their lives while local media puts the number of deaths between 450-500, while over 1,800 others have suffered injuries. Official spokesperson confirmation from Israeli authorities is yet to come.
Numerous reports have emerged indicating that several Israeli soldiers and civilians, including women and children, have been abducted and transported to the Gaza Strip. Observers are speculating that Hamas may intend to use them as human shields to dissuade Israeli military actions in the region, or possibly as part of a negotiation process to exchange them for Palestinian prisoners held by Israeli authorities.
Fighting continues for the second day
In a rapidly evolving situation, fighting has entered its second day in southern Israel, as reported by officials and local and International media. According to Haaretz, the Israeli Defence Forces have declared that they have regained control of most affected areas in the south after conducting operations to secure these regions.
However, intermittent clashes persist in areas near the Gaza border, including Be’eri and Sderot. The conflict has resulted in extensive damage to numerous buildings, vehicles, and other properties, with some areas experiencing power outages and a halt in food supplies and aid efforts.
Reports also indicate that several Hamas militants and their supporters have been killed in both southern Israel and the Gaza Strip, while many others have been taken into custody. In response, Israeli airstrikes in the Gaza Strip have reportedly led to the deaths of at least 300 people, according to Palestinian officials.
Israeli authorities have stated that the country remains in a “state of war” and is actively working to regain full control of Israeli territory and communities currently held by Hamas.
Ground Invasion of Gaza
Growing concerns are emerging regarding the potential for a significant ground invasion of Gaza, following Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's strong declaration to transform the besieged Palestinian enclave into a "deserted island" in response to one of the most substantial attacks Israel has faced in decades. The situation escalated after an unprecedented attack by Hamas resulted in the deaths of hundreds of Israeli civilians and tourists, prompting Netanyahu to label it to take revenge however adding that it will be a" “long and difficult war." It indicates that after bringing the captured Israelis to the safety net, the Israelis are going to attack massively the militant places in Gaza and its surroundings.
As a consequence of these developments, all commercial flights to and from Tel Aviv have been cancelled for at least the next couple of days. In a national address, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu officially declared Israel's entry into a state of war and initiated a comprehensive reserve mobilization. He pledged to exact "mighty vengeance" on Palestinian militants, characterizing the ongoing events as a "black day" in the nation's history. Israel's military is deploying additional troops and tanks to the Gaza border.
The capture of Israeli soldiers and civilians by Palestinian militants further complicates an already dire situation. The international community is closely monitoring Israel's response to these events, recognizing their potential far-reaching implications for the region and beyond.
In anticipation of retaliatory strikes against Hamas, the Israeli military has advised residents in various areas of the Gaza Strip to evacuate their homes. The Israeli Air Force has released footage showcasing its strikes on multiple buildings in the Gaza Strip, specifically targeting Hamas military assets and operational infrastructure.
Mohammed Deif, the elusive leader of Hamas' militant wing, justified the assault as a response to the 16-year blockade of Gaza and a series of recent incidents that have heightened Israeli-Palestinian tensions. In a recorded message, Deif, who rarely appears in public, declared that the attack marks the beginning of "Operation Al-Aqsa Storm" and called on Palestinians from East Jerusalem to Northern Israel to join the conflict.
Firing on Lebanese Territory
In response to mortar fire originating from Lebanese territory, Israel has taken military action, directing its fire toward the Mount Dov area, which remains a disputed territory claimed by Israel, Lebanon, and Syria. Israel has issued explicit warnings to Lebanon's militant group, Hezbollah, urging them to refrain from involvement in the ongoing conflict. Notably, Hezbollah, much like Hamas, receives support from Iran and holds significant influence within Lebanon. The group previously engaged in a month-long war with Israel in 2006, and tensions have periodically escalated, as evidenced by recent artillery exchanges between the two sides.
International Community condemns the Hamas attack on Israel
The international community, including India, has come together in widespread condemnation of Hamas' recent attack on Israel. Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed deep shock and concern regarding the evolving situation in Israel. In a tweet, he offered thoughts and prayers to the innocent victims and their families, underscoring India's steadfast solidarity with Israel during this challenging period. Prime Minister Modi's statement aligns with the growing international apprehension surrounding the crisis.
U.S. President Joe Biden has reiterated America's unwavering support for Israel.
Saudi Arabia has issued a call for an immediate cessation of hostilities between Palestinians and Israel. This appeal carries particular significance given the ongoing negotiations involving Israel, Saudi Arabia, and the United States, aimed at normalizing relations between Riyadh and Tel Aviv.
The United Nations is actively monitoring the situation and stresses the paramount importance of exercising maximum restraint. The UN Security Council has convened a private meeting to address the escalating crisis. UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, in a strong condemnation, has demanded the immediate release of all abducted individuals and expressed profound concern for the civilian population. He urged all parties involved to prioritize diplomacy and pursue a two-state solution, emphasizing that violence cannot lead to a lasting resolution of the conflict.
The UN's Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process has echoed these sentiments, denouncing the attacks on Israeli towns and cities near the Gaza Strip as heinous and deliberate targeting of civilians. He has called for an immediate de-escalation and implored all sides to take measures to protect civilians from harm.
On October 7, 2023, Hamas initiated "Operation Al-Aqsa Flood," a coordinated series of attacks that included the firing of over 5,000 rockets into Israel from multiple locations within Gaza, along with a ground operation. In response to these developments, Israel declared a state of war, enacted a mobilization of military reservists, and launched "Operation Iron Sword," a comprehensive military campaign involving airstrikes conducted from air, land, and sea upon Gaza.
Conclusions
As the Israel-Hamas conflict continues to unfold, marked by a distressing surge in violence, the global community remains closely attentive to the situation. The current escalation coincides with a unique diplomatic landscape, marked by Saudi-U.S. negotiations that seemed to be moving toward the kingdom's recognition of Israel and increased engagement between Riyadh and the Palestinian Authority, Hamas' long-standing rival. In this volatile mix, Hamas by this attack has thrown a spike in the wheel of delicate negotiations that were taking place and perhaps reaching some positive conclusions.
Multiple international players are entangled in this complex situation, including Iran, an ally of Hamas, and indirectly Russia. Within Hamas itself, divisions are apparent, with sources indicating that the military wing is driving a perilous escalation that will have far-reaching and enduring consequences.
As the world closely observes the rapidly evolving developments in the region, India remains resolute in its commitment to safeguarding the safety and welfare of its citizens abroad. The advisory issued by the Indian Embassy in Tel Aviv underscores the seriousness of the situation and offers essential guidance to Indian nationals in Israel and Palestine.
The days ahead will prove decisive, with the global community eagerly awaiting signs of de-escalation and a path toward reconciliation in one of the world's most volatile regions.