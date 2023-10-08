Israeli Embassy to US alerts of 100 abductions as Hamas -Israel clashes enter 2nd day

Ground Invasion of Gaza

Growing concerns are emerging regarding the potential for a significant ground invasion of Gaza, following Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's strong declaration to transform the besieged Palestinian enclave into a "deserted island" in response to one of the most substantial attacks Israel has faced in decades. The situation escalated after an unprecedented attack by Hamas resulted in the deaths of hundreds of Israeli civilians and tourists, prompting Netanyahu to label it to take revenge however adding that it will be a" “long and difficult war." It indicates that after bringing the captured Israelis to the safety net, the Israelis are going to attack massively the militant places in Gaza and its surroundings.

As a consequence of these developments, all commercial flights to and from Tel Aviv have been cancelled for at least the next couple of days. In a national address, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu officially declared Israel's entry into a state of war and initiated a comprehensive reserve mobilization. He pledged to exact "mighty vengeance" on Palestinian militants, characterizing the ongoing events as a "black day" in the nation's history. Israel's military is deploying additional troops and tanks to the Gaza border.

The capture of Israeli soldiers and civilians by Palestinian militants further complicates an already dire situation. The international community is closely monitoring Israel's response to these events, recognizing their potential far-reaching implications for the region and beyond.

In anticipation of retaliatory strikes against Hamas, the Israeli military has advised residents in various areas of the Gaza Strip to evacuate their homes. The Israeli Air Force has released footage showcasing its strikes on multiple buildings in the Gaza Strip, specifically targeting Hamas military assets and operational infrastructure.

Mohammed Deif, the elusive leader of Hamas' militant wing, justified the assault as a response to the 16-year blockade of Gaza and a series of recent incidents that have heightened Israeli-Palestinian tensions. In a recorded message, Deif, who rarely appears in public, declared that the attack marks the beginning of "Operation Al-Aqsa Storm" and called on Palestinians from East Jerusalem to Northern Israel to join the conflict.