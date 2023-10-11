Israeli forces destroy Hamas aircraft detection system in Gaza: IDF

In addition, Israeli naval forces killed a Hamas diver who attempted to infiltrate into Israel from the Gaza shores earlier Wednesday, the IDF added.

In his latest update on the ground situation, IDF spokesman Jonathan Conricus said on Wednesday that they have rebuilt the barrier around Gaza and also sent "infantry, armoured soldiers, artillery corps", plus 300,000 reservists, close to the border with the enclave, the BBC reported.

They are "close to the Gaza Strip getting ready to execute the mission that we have been given by the Israeli government - and that is to make sure that Hamas at the end of this war won't have any military capabilities by which they can threaten or kill Israeli civilians", he added.

As a result of the violence, at least 950 people have died in the Gaza Strip, while 1,200 Israelis were also killed.