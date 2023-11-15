Israeli forces enter Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza, conduct searches for Hamas

New Delhi, Nov 15: Israeli soldiers and tanks have entered the premises of the Al-Shifa hospital in Gaza as part of the Israel Defence Forces’ (IDF) ongoing operation searching for Hamas “terror infrastructure and weapons.”

The IDF has provided an update on its movements, emphasizing a targeted operation against Hamas within a specific area of the hospital.

According to the IDF spokesperson, “A precise and targeted operation is being carried out against Hamas in a very specific area of the Shifa hospital. We have soldiers trained specifically for this situation and continue to reiterate we are only at war with Hamas. We continue to do everything in our power to mitigate the risk to civilians.”

Earlier, the IDF confirmed the delivery of essential supplies, including incubators, baby food, and medical items, to Al-Shifa Hospital. The IDF accused Hamas of exploiting hospitals for terrorism, stating, “Instead of treating the ill, Hamas uses hospitals for terrorism. This sick exploitation of the Gazan people must be stopped.”

The IDF clarified its broader objective, stating, “The IDF is conducting a ground operation in Gaza to defeat Hamas and rescue our hostages. Israel is at war with Hamas, not with the civilians.”

In a separate message directed to residents of specific areas, an evacuation corridor remains open until 1600 for civilians through the Salah Al-Din route southward of Wadi Gaza.

Reports indicate that Israeli forces, present around Al-Shifa Hospital for the past five days, have encircled the facility completely and the hospital is now under their control.

IDF soldiers are actively engaged in identification processes, asking men between 16 and 40 to assemble at the hospital courtyard, excluding hospital, surgical and emergency medical staff.

Displaced individuals in the compound are undergoing security checks. Staff and patients trapped inside Al-Shifa are quite scared and fearful as Israeli soldiers move through the building.

Media reported that Israeli soldiers, using loudspeakers, urged those inside other than medical staff to exit the premises, and installations of scanning devices have been reported.

The IDF forces have also entered selected buildings of the hospital, conducting thorough searches and questioning staff, patients, attendants, and others.

Medics and Arabic speakers are reported to be accompanying the Israeli troops, according to regional and international media reports however no further information has come out of the hospital.

Al-Shifa Hospital on the front line

Al Shifa Hospital situated on the literal front line, is Gaza’s largest and best-equipped medical facility and has historically found itself on the front line during conflicts with Israel.

Throughout past confrontations, the hospital has grappled with an influx of wounded while coping with disrupted power and dwindling medical supplies.

Hamas officials have utilized the hospital as a relatively secure venue for impromptu wartime news conferences. However, in the current conflict, the hospital has been encircled by Israeli forces for days, with deadly airstrikes in proximity.

While Israel claims to have permitted the evacuation of hospital staff, patients, and those seeking shelter, some individuals allege that Israeli forces opened fire on them.

Despite the dangerous conditions, medical professionals assert that moving vulnerable patients, including over 30 premature babies removed from incubators due to electricity shortages, is too dangerous.

The standoff has now escalated with Israeli commandos entering the hospital compound, exacerbating the already dire conditions within. The army conducting searches within the hospital has been much criticised by most international charities and aid organisations calling it a violation of International law.

The Israeli army characterizes its actions at Al-Shifa Hospital as an “operation,” stating that troops are searching for alleged Hamas “infrastructure” and captives and says that Hamas should have not used the hospitals for hiding and storing weapons which in itself is a violation of international law and a war crime.

A doctor within the hospital describes the situation to the media as becoming “tighter and tighter” as Israeli tanks assume positions. Hospital authorities say there have been no Hamas fighters on the premises. The Palestinian Authority denounces the raid as a “violation” of international law.

Dire Conditions and Fuel Shortages Plague Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza

Martin Griffiths, the UN’s chief of humanitarian affairs, expressed his concern about the situation at Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza City. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Griffiths stated, “I’m appalled by reports of military raids in Al-Shifa hospital in Gaza. The protection of newborns, patients, medical staff, and all civilians must override all other concerns. Hospitals are not battlegrounds.”

Aid workers have raised alarm over the “dire” conditions inside Al-Shifa hospital in Gaza, with officials reporting critical fuel shortages that are hindering care for vulnerable patients.

Israel and the US have claimed that Hamas maintains a command base beneath Al-Shifa, an allegation vehemently denied by Hamas.

The Israeli military previously suggested that the medical complex could be the “beating heart” of Hamas, while the White House emphasized its opposition to any conflict in a hospital setting where innocent people are seeking care.

To address the fuel crisis, 25,000 Liters of fuel entered Gaza today through the Rafah crossing in Egypt. This delivery follows warnings from the UN and Médecins Sans Frontières that fuel stocks in Gaza were on the verge of depletion.

Israel, citing concerns about potential theft and exploitation by Hamas for military purposes, had been blocking fuel deliveries to Gaza for several weeks.

Israeli forces assert that they have provided incubators, baby food, and medical supplies to Al-Shifa Hospital. However, the hospital continues to grapple with electricity shortages, forcing the removal of babies from incubators over the weekend and now a search operation by Israeli troops is further complicating the situation.

The situation underscores the humanitarian challenges faced by medical facilities during the ongoing conflict with scattered dead bodies in the hospital. Yesterday the reports suggested that those dead in the hospital are being buried in the mass grave within the compound of the hospital.

Israel began striking Gaza after Hamas’s 7 October attacks, in which 1,200 people were killed and more than 200 taken hostage. The health ministry of Gaza says more than 11,000 people have been killed in Gaza.