Israeli forces seize Hamas stronghold in Northern Gaza

New Delhi,Nov 9: In a military operation, the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) have taken control of what they describe as a “Hamas stronghold” located in the northern Gaza Strip, specifically to the west of Jabalia. This operation followed a tense 10-hour battle in the region. The IDF shared their achievement on their official channels, detailing their soldiers’ efforts in seizing a Hamas outpost within Jabalia, in northern Gaza.

The military spokesperson said that during the intense conflict, IDF forces managed to eliminate “terrorists”, capture a substantial quantity of weapons, and reveal the existence of tunnel shafts.

This development coincides with reports from the Palestinian news agency, WAFA, which state that Israeli airstrikes have resulted in the destruction of a residential house within the Jabalia refugee camp, leaving individuals trapped beneath the rubble. Additionally, Gaza City has seen numerous casualties, with dozens reported wounded. The Israeli air raids persisted throughout the night, extending to Khan Younis in the south, where six casualties have been reported.

The IDF has been actively engaged in dismantling Hamas tunnel infrastructure in Gaza, revealing insights into the Hamas underground preparations, which include water and oxygen storage indicative of prolonged stays below ground.

Furthermore, the IDF reported the destruction of a tunnel near a school sponsored by the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) in the Beit Hanoun area of northern Gaza, a claim substantiated by a video released by the IDF through a drone camera.

Israel initiated its military campaign in Gaza in response to earlier attacks by Hamas on October 7 where 1400 Israeli civilians were killed by Hamas. The escalating conflict has thus far resulted in a significant loss of life and casualties. According to the health ministry, the death toll in Gaza has now reached 10,569 since the commencement of Israel’s retaliatory strikes. Additionally, the IDF has confirmed the death of another soldier, bringing the total number of soldiers killed in the ground offensive to 31.

Militant Groups in Gaza Announce Attacks on Israeli Forces

International and regional media reported that the Al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of Hamas, have reported a series of attacks on Israeli military assets. According to the Al-Qassam Brigades, they destroyed three Israeli vehicles and a bulldozer in the vicinity of the Al-Shati camp, commonly known as the Beach camp. Additionally, an Israeli tank was reportedly destroyed to the north of Sheikh Radwan in Gaza City, and another tank met a similar fate in Al-Tawam, situated to the north of Gaza City.

The Al-Quds Brigades, affiliated with the Palestinian Islamic Jihad group, announced their operations. They claim to have carried out bombings targeting Israeli vehicles within the Ansar complex in Gaza City. The situation in Gaza remains highly volatile, with militant groups asserting their capabilities to confront Israeli forces in the ongoing conflict.

Israeli Military Reopens Evacuation Corridor for the fifth day running

For the fifth consecutive day, Israel has opened an evacuation corridor for a few hours aimed at facilitating the safe movement of civilians in northern Gaza, where much of the ongoing conflict is concentrated. The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) had been urging Gazans to utilize this corridor for several weeks. On Wednesday, Israel reported that approximately 50,000 Palestinians had used this corridor to leave the Gaza City area. This corridor, known as the Salah al-Din corridor, has seen increasing traffic as it provides a lifeline to those seeking safety amid the escalating hostilities.

The United Nations humanitarian agency, OCHA, said that yesterday witnessed the largest number of evacuees going to the south via this route in a single day since it opened on Sunday. However, the journey remains fraught with danger. OCHA reported that clashes and shelling in the vicinity of the road persisted, posing a continuous threat to those attempting to evacuate.

In the absence of transport vehicles, several evacuees are compelled to walk for hours together amid firing and blast sounds echoing around Gaza City. The Rafah crossing into Egypt, which has served as another potential exit for Gazan residents, remains closed. The closure has been attributed to Hamas’s insistence on allowing more injured Palestinians to leave, in addition to foreign passport holders, further complicating the evacuation process for those seeking refuge from the ongoing conflict.

Violence in West Bank Amid Gaza Focus: Over 150 Palestinians Killed

While the Gaza Strip has remained the focal point of Israel’s response to the attacks that began on October 7, the West Bank has witnessed a simultaneous upsurge in violence. According to the United Nations, more than 150 Palestinians have lost their lives at the hands of Israeli forces since the onset of these hostilities.

The latest reports from the Palestinian news agency WAFA reveal a series of raids conducted by Israeli forces in various West Bank towns arresting some important Palestinian leaders. Two individuals were killed during these raids, with incidents reported in the districts of Hebron and Bethlehem overnight. Additionally, some families were forced to leave their homes. In a separate development, 50 workers were arrested, underscoring the intensifying tensions in the West Bank. The region’s situation continues to be a cause for concern, with mounting casualties and displacements amid the ongoing unrest.

UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Accuses Both Sides of War Crimes in Gaza Conflict

The United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, Volker Türk, has made a significant statement regarding the ongoing conflict in Gaza, asserting that both Israel and Hamas have committed war crimes. Türk spoke at the Rafah border crossing, condemning the “atrocities” committed by Palestinian armed groups on the seventh of October as “heinous, brutal, and shocking,” classifying them as war crimes. He also highlighted the continued holding of hostages as another war crime.

Furthermore, Türk stressed that Israel’s actions, including the “collective punishment” of Palestinian civilians and the “unlawful forcible evacuation of civilians,” amounted to war crimes. He emphasized the devastating impact of Israeli domestic bombardments, particularly on women and children, describing it as placing an “unbearable toll on human lives and civilians.”

Paris Hosts Conference with 80 Nations to Address Humanitarian Aid for Gaza

Today in Paris, representatives from approximately 80 countries and international organizations have gathered to engage in discussions on the provision of humanitarian aid to the people of Gaza. This conference, hosted by the French government, focuses on addressing the restoration of essential supplies, such as water, fuel, and electricity in Gaza, while ensuring that aid reaches those in need without diversion to Hamas.

Delegations from several Arab nations, including the Palestinian Authority, which governs the West Bank, and Egypt, are participating in the conference. European Union leaders and some European heads of state are also in attendance,Media reported that Israel has chosen not to send a delegation, and the United States is represented by a lower-level team. French officials have indicated that Israel is being kept informed of the conference’s developments.

The United Nations recently reported that an estimated $1.2 billion is required to meet the pressing needs of the people in Gaza and the West Bank. This conference serves as a pivotal moment for international cooperation in addressing the humanitarian challenges facing the region.