Israeli forces target 300 Hamas sites in ongoing ground offensive

Highlighting the military's actions, Hagari stated that fighter jets had "eliminated infrastructure associated with the Hamas organization" during the overnight airstrikes. Additionally, he revealed that a significant number of civilians in southern Lebanon were taking it upon themselves to evacuate the area due to escalating concerns of further clashes.

Meanwhile, Hamas has claimed responsibility for ambushing Israeli vehicles with anti-tank missiles and launching shell attacks on ground troops in southern Gaza. The situation remains highly volatile on the ground.

On Monday night, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu firmly rejected calls for a ceasefire in Gaza, declaring, "This is a time for war."

The conflict traces back to the October 7 Hamas attacks, which claimed the lives of 1,400 people and left at least 239 others kidnapped as hostages. According to Gaza's health ministry, the toll has surged with over 8,500 casualties since Israel initiated its retaliatory bombing campaign.

Qatar continues to mediate amid escalating Israel-Hamas conflict

In a bid to secure the release of hostages and ease some tension, Qatar continues its limited mediation efforts between Israel and Hamas. Israeli government spokespersons, however, maintain that the use of force and strength remains their preferred approach to compel Hamas to release the hostages. Amidst this turmoil, concerned families of the hostages are fervently urging for negotiations and an agreement with the captors. Meanwhile, the situation in Gaza remains dire.

The Gaza health ministry has announced a death toll of at least 8,525 people since the conflict began on October 7. Among the casualties are 3,542 children, 2,187 women, and 130 healthcare workers.

In southern Gaza, where essential items are in critical shortage, people are enduring long queues for necessities like bread and milk. Shelves in most stores are either empty or closed, and relief distribution centres are overwhelmed, leaving many without assistance. Moreover, information from northern Gaza is severely limited.

The Israeli government is also divulging minimal information, primarily related to the military operations, and advancing troops, with little insight into the conditions of the suffering populace. Many videos circulated on social media remain unverified.

The entire population of Gaza is experiencing dehumanisation

The United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) reports that 64 of its staff members have lost their lives in Gaza during the Israel-Hamas conflict. The 450 UNRWA-managed shelters across the Gaza Strip are becoming overcrowded, accommodating a total of 670,000 people. Reports of diseases such as scabies and diarrhoea are beginning to surface, emphasizing the need for a humanitarian ceasefire. Critical sites, including churches, mosques, and UN facilities, have been hit, rendering no place safe. Gaza has rapidly deteriorated into a dire humanitarian crisis.

Philippe Lazzarini, the commissioner general of UNRWA, expressed to the UN Security Council that the entire population of Gaza is experiencing dehumanisation. He emphasised that thousands of children killed in Israeli airstrikes cannot be considered collateral damage.

Major UN agencies are now jointly calling for a humanitarian ceasefire to facilitate the delivery of aid to over 2 million civilians trapped with dwindling supplies of food, water, and medical equipment. This call also aims to ensure the safe release of the 240 hostages believed to be held by the militant group controlling the enclave.

Alarming Situation at Al Quds Hospital in Gaza City

In a concerning development, reports have surfaced indicating that the vicinity of Al Quds Hospital in Gaza City endured heavy bombardment overnight. Several auxiliary buildings connected to the hospital have reportedly sustained damage. The hospital itself is grappling with minimal support, leaving paramedic staff feeling overwhelmed and helpless in the face of mounting stress.