Israeli ground operations intensify in Gaza amidst communication breakdown

New Delhi: After three weeks of airstrikes by Israeli forces and ongoing conflict between Israel and Gaza, the situation has taken a disturbing turn. In a surprise attack by Hamas 1,400 people lost their lives, and 229 Israelis were kidnapped as hostages. This event has triggered a significant escalation of ground operations in Gaza, with Israeli tanks advancing further into the northern Gaza region, and reports of heavy bombardments.
Israel's military has declared an intensification of its airstrikes in Gaza and an expansion of its ground operations. Military spokespersons have confirmed that Israeli forces are currently engaged in the field within Gaza. This comes after a major incursion against Hamas overnight. Additionally, Israel's Air Force has targeted 150 underground sites, which it describes as "terror tunnels."
The impact of these operations is felt with almost constant loud explosions in Gaza, originating from both air raids and heavy artillery positioned along the border. Intermittent bursts of machine-gun fire from the north of Gaza are also reported.
Overnight airstrikes have destroyed hundreds of buildings in Gaza, with the civil defence service in the Hamas-controlled territory informing AFP news agency that thousands of other homes were damaged. The intense bombardments have significantly altered the landscape in northern Gaza.
Israeli forces are primarily focusing on the northern area of the Gaza Strip, specifically Beit Hanoun, and are advancing further south from there. Israel has officially announced the expansion of ground operations in Gaza, targeting undisclosed objectives with heavy strikes. Massive explosions have shaken the Gaza territory due to Israeli airstrikes in the early hours of Saturday.
Reports indicate that clashes have erupted in northern Gaza, with Israeli troops and tanks entering the area. Gaza City residents have been urged to move south for their safety.
This escalation has raised questions about the possibility of a long-anticipated full-scale ground invasion. Throughout the night, Israel has intermittently targeted Gaza City, with live video feeds capturing the explosions. Simultaneously, reports of confrontations between Israeli forces and Hamas groups within the Strip have surfaced. These confrontations have escalated since the October 7th attack on Israel.
Amid these developments, medical aid organizations working to assist civilians in Gaza have reported a complete breakdown of internet and phone communications since Friday night. This lack of communication channels poses significant challenges in assessing the current situation on the ground.
Communication Blackout in Gaza Sparks Concerns Amidst Escalating Conflict
A near-complete breakdown of communication networks within Gaza has raised alarm over the flow of information and the potential increase in humanitarian crises affecting Palestinians. Residents overcrowded in South Gaza now find themselves isolated from the outside world as they struggle to communicate with the broader community.
The Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) has underscored the urgency of restoring communication lines in Gaza, highlighting the world's growing disconnect from the grim reality of the ongoing conflict. The lack of information emerging from the region, the CPJ warns, creates a void that can be exploited by dangerous propaganda, disinformation, and misinformation.
Compounding this dire situation, the CPJ reported that at least 29 journalists have lost their lives while covering the violence that erupted following the October 7th attack. According to the health ministry in Gaza, a staggering 7,000 people have lost their lives since Israel initiated its retaliatory bombing campaign.
Adding to the complexity of the conflict, various regional actors, including Hezbollah in Lebanon, Shia militias in Iraq and Syria, and the Houthis in Yemen, have become increasingly entangled in the crisis. There is growing apprehension about the potential for a broader regional conflict. Tensions have been escalating, with daily clashes between Israel and Hezbollah, recent strikes conducted by both Israel and the United States in Syria, and projectiles, believed to originate from Yemen, hitting two Egyptian Red Sea towns on Friday, posing a significant threat to the region.
The situation is evolving rapidly, and the Middle East is on high alert as warning signs of a widening regional conflict continue to intensify.
UN General Assembly Calls for Immediate Humanitarian Truce in Israel-Hamas Conflict
The United Nations General Assembly has adopted a resolution demanding an immediate and sustained humanitarian truce, with the goal of achieving a cessation of hostilities between Israel and Hamas. This significant move took place during an emergency session focused on the ongoing situation in the Middle East.
The resolution, titled "Protection of Civilians and Upholding Legal and Humanitarian Obligations," was approved by vote, with 121 member states in favour, 14 against, and 45 abstentions.
During this session, the Assembly also addressed the issue of recent attacks by Hamas, which commenced on October 7. Although the resolution didn't unequivocally condemn these attacks, it emphasizes the need for all parties to fully comply with their international legal obligations, including those stipulated in international humanitarian law.
The General Assembly emphasized the immediate and unconditional release of all civilians held captive and the devastating impact of armed conflict on vulnerable groups, including women, children, individuals with disabilities, and the elderly. It stressed the importance of preventing further destabilization and violence escalation in the region and reiterated that a peaceful resolution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict must be based on relevant United Nations resolutions, international law, and the two-state solution.