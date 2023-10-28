Israeli ground operations intensify in Gaza amidst communication breakdown

New Delhi: After three weeks of airstrikes by Israeli forces and ongoing conflict between Israel and Gaza, the situation has taken a disturbing turn. In a surprise attack by Hamas 1,400 people lost their lives, and 229 Israelis were kidnapped as hostages. This event has triggered a significant escalation of ground operations in Gaza, with Israeli tanks advancing further into the northern Gaza region, and reports of heavy bombardments.

Israel's military has declared an intensification of its airstrikes in Gaza and an expansion of its ground operations. Military spokespersons have confirmed that Israeli forces are currently engaged in the field within Gaza. This comes after a major incursion against Hamas overnight. Additionally, Israel's Air Force has targeted 150 underground sites, which it describes as "terror tunnels."

The impact of these operations is felt with almost constant loud explosions in Gaza, originating from both air raids and heavy artillery positioned along the border. Intermittent bursts of machine-gun fire from the north of Gaza are also reported.

Overnight airstrikes have destroyed hundreds of buildings in Gaza, with the civil defence service in the Hamas-controlled territory informing AFP news agency that thousands of other homes were damaged. The intense bombardments have significantly altered the landscape in northern Gaza.

Israeli forces are primarily focusing on the northern area of the Gaza Strip, specifically Beit Hanoun, and are advancing further south from there. Israel has officially announced the expansion of ground operations in Gaza, targeting undisclosed objectives with heavy strikes. Massive explosions have shaken the Gaza territory due to Israeli airstrikes in the early hours of Saturday.

Reports indicate that clashes have erupted in northern Gaza, with Israeli troops and tanks entering the area. Gaza City residents have been urged to move south for their safety.

This escalation has raised questions about the possibility of a long-anticipated full-scale ground invasion. Throughout the night, Israel has intermittently targeted Gaza City, with live video feeds capturing the explosions. Simultaneously, reports of confrontations between Israeli forces and Hamas groups within the Strip have surfaced. These confrontations have escalated since the October 7th attack on Israel.

Amid these developments, medical aid organizations working to assist civilians in Gaza have reported a complete breakdown of internet and phone communications since Friday night. This lack of communication channels poses significant challenges in assessing the current situation on the ground.