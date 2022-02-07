Israeli PM, US Prez hold phone talks on Iranian nuclear issue

Bennett congratulated Biden on the operation to kill the IS leader Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Qurayshi, noting that “the world is now a safer place”.

The Israeli Prime Minister invited the US President and his wife to visit Israel, said the statement, adding that the two leaders agreed to be “in regular contact”.

The phone conversation came as the international talks in Vienna on reviving the 2015 nuclear deal, formally known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, between world powers and Iran enters the final stretch, Xinhua news agency reported.