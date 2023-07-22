Italy honours Indian Army’s contribution in World War II

This was a tribute to the Indian troops who fought during Italian Campaign during the Second World War, and to honour Naik Yeshwant Ghadge, Victoria Cross, who was killed in action fighting on the heights of Upper Tiber Valley.

Neena Malhotra, Ambassador of India in Italy and the Indian Defence Attaché represented India during the ceremony. A large number of Italian citizens, distinguished guests and members of the Italian Armed Forces also graced the occasion, read a press release of the Ministry of Defence.