Italy honours Indian Army’s contribution in World War II

Perugia, July 22: Remembering the supreme sacrifices of the Indian soldiers, the Commune of Monotone (in Italy) and Italian Military historians have unveiled “VC Yeshwant Ghadge Sundial Memorial” at Montone (Perugia, Italy), informed the Ministry of Defence.
This was a tribute to the Indian troops who fought during Italian Campaign during the Second World War, and to honour Naik Yeshwant Ghadge, Victoria Cross, who was killed in action fighting on the heights of Upper Tiber Valley.
Neena Malhotra, Ambassador of India in Italy and the Indian Defence Attaché represented India during the ceremony. A large number of Italian citizens, distinguished guests and members of the Italian Armed Forces also graced the occasion, read a press release of the Ministry of Defence.
Indian Soldiers played a central role in the Italian Campaign during the Second World War, wherein more than 50,000 Indian Army soldiers from the 4th, 8th and 10th Divisions were involved.
Out of the 20 Victoria Crosses awarded in Italy, six were won by Indian soldiers. Indian soldiers suffered 23,722 casualties, of which 5,782 Indian soldiers made the supreme sacrifice, and are commemorated in the 40 Commonwealth War Graves spread all over Italy, the release added.