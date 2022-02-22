Jaishankar meets counterparts from Bangladesh, South Korea, Czech Republic

Paris, Feb 22 : External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has met his counterparts from Bangladesh, South Korea, the Czech Republic and the European Union in Paris, discussing issues of mutual interest and ways to step up bilateral engagement.
Jaishankar, who arrived here from Germany on Sunday on a three-day visit to France, has held a series of meetings with his counterparts from other Indo-Pacific countries participating in the EU Indo-Pacific Forum.
The minister met his Bangladeshi counterpart Dr. A K Abdul Momen in Paris on Monday on the eve of the EU Ministerial Forum on Cooperation with the Indo-Pacific.