Jaishankar reaches Zanzibar to deepen ties with Tanzania

Zanzibar is a Tanzanian archipelago off the coast of East Africa. “Landed in Zanzibar. Thank Minister of Tourism, Simai Said for the warm welcome. Look forward to my engagements in Tanzania that will further deepen our historic partnership,” the EAM tweeted on Wednesday.

EAM Jaishankar is on a four-day official visit to Tanzania during which he will hold high-level talks and co-chair the 10th India-Tanzania Joint Commission meeting.