Jaishankar reiterates India’s deep commitment to multilateralism in meeting with UNGA president

New York: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar reiterated India’s deep commitment to multilateralism during his meeting with President of the 77th session of the UN General Assembly Csaba Korosi “discussed the criticality” of the Sustainable Development Goals agenda for global progress.

“Delighted to meet @UN_PGA Csaba Kor si at UN headquarters. Congratulated him on his priorities for #UNGA77. Assured him of India’s fullest support. Discussed the criticality of SDG agenda for global progress. Shared Indian experiences in that regard. Reiterated India’s deep commitment to multilateralism, Jaishankar tweeted Monday.