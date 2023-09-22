Jaishankar to address UNGA session in US

New Delhi: External Affairs Minister, Dr S. Jaishankar, is set to lead the Indian delegation during a week-long diplomatic mission to New York, as he prepares to address the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) at its 78th session.
Departing today, Dr Jaishankar's important address at a high-level session of the UNGA is scheduled for September 26, as confirmed by the Ministry of External Affairs.
In harmony with India's unwavering support for the Global South, Dr Jaishankar will play host to a special event titled "India-UN for Global South: Delivering for Development" during his visit from September 22 to 30.
Throughout this period, he will actively engage in a series of plurilateral and bilateral meetings, including a pivotal meeting with the UN Secretary-General, António Guterres, and the President of the 78th Session of the UN General Assembly, H.E. Dennis Francis.
Following the conclusion of his engagements related to the 78th UNGA, Dr Jaishankar is set to embark on a visit to Washington D.C. from September 27 to 30.
During this leg of his journey, he will engage in bilateral meetings with key U.S. counterparts, including discussions with the U.S. Secretary of State. Antony Blinken, senior members of the U.S. Administration, U.S. business leaders, and think tanks. Additionally, Dr Jaishankar will address the 4th World Culture Festival organised by the Art of Living.