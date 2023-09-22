Jaishankar to address UNGA session in US

New Delhi: External Affairs Minister, Dr S. Jaishankar, is set to lead the Indian delegation during a week-long diplomatic mission to New York, as he prepares to address the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) at its 78th session.

Departing today, Dr Jaishankar's important address at a high-level session of the UNGA is scheduled for September 26, as confirmed by the Ministry of External Affairs.

In harmony with India's unwavering support for the Global South, Dr Jaishankar will play host to a special event titled "India-UN for Global South: Delivering for Development" during his visit from September 22 to 30.