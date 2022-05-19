Jaishankar to take part in BRICS Foreign Ministers meeting

Beijing: China will host the BRICS Foreign Ministers meeting on Thursday via video link in which External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will take part along with his counterparts from the five-member bloc, a top Chinese official said on Wednesday.

Besides Jaishankar, South African Minister of International Relations and Cooperation Naledi Pandor, Brazilian Foreign Minister Carlos Franca and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will attend the meeting which would be chaired by China's State Councillor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said.

During the meeting, the BRICS Foreign Ministers will have a "BRICS+" dialogue with their counterparts from emerging markets and developing countries, he told a media briefing here.