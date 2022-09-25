J&K LG addresses IIT BHU Global Alumni Meet at Santa Clara, California

Speaking on the occasion, the Lt Governor lauded the efforts of the young IITians for their accomplishment and advancements in emerging technologies and strengthening dynamic technology ecosystem for societal transformation.

As per an official, the Lt Governor also conveyed the motto of shared effort, progress for all and urged the innovators, entrepreneurs to contribute to India’s growing knowledge economy.

“Development is powered by technology and innovation. India has created vibrant and fastest growing innovation ecosystems in the world and has helped create several thousands of startups and over 100 unicorns attracting huge investment. I urge entrepreneurs to invest in India, the cradle of civilization and the most attractive investment destination of the world,” the Lt Governor said.

He also discussed the "progressive industrial policy of J&K UT made under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi" and highlighted the "immense potential and opportunities in different sectors to start industrial and business ventures that will also create job opportunities for the youths".

Jammu Kashmir has the potential to emerge as a powerhouse of prosperity. It should be our shared goal to tap immense resources and the talents to ensure a better life for all our citizens, the he said.