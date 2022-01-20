J&K's AI based agritech startup showcases at Expo 2020 Dubai

Srinagar: A Kashmiri agritech startup, Orchardly was selected among 14 other startups from across the globe to showcase their product under sustainable innovations in Elevate VII pitching session at Expo 2020, Dubai.
The session was held to showcase how these startups can transform the world with their sustainable innovations, ideas and enterprises, a press note said.
Orchardly is a home grown startup building an intelligent platform to provide advisories and disease predictions to growers based on soil health and real time weather data.
"We are reinventing the horticulture sector in the region by bringing consistency, dependability and sustainability in this sector.
Our aim is to improve grower profitability & environmental sustainability through the use of intelligent agri insights. We deliver orchard specific, crop-specific, crop-stage specific & topology specific actionable advisories to minimise grower risks and increase crop quality & productivity," said Izhan, Executive Director at the startup who represented the startup at Expo 2020.