Job cuts hit media firms amid economic slowdown, more layoffs coming

San Francisco: Amid the Big Tech layoff season, the media and entertainment industry worldwide has also been hit with job cuts as advertisers reduce spending amid the global economic slowdown.

According to Axios, more than 3,000 jobs have been cut till October this year in the media industry, and more are on the way.

Warner Bros Discovery has continued to lay off employees amid slowdown.

"CNN chief Chris Licht warned employees last week that the network would see more layoffs beginning next month," sources told Axios. From Paramount Global to The Walt Disney Company, media outlets have announced layoffs, hiring freeze and other cost-cutting measures.